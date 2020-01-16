Top 5 Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (IPAR, NATR, NUS, COTY, EL)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Inter Parfums ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 959.7%. Nature'S Sunshne is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 991.7%. Nu Skin Enterp-A ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,554.9%.

Coty Inc-Cl A follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,196.9%, and Estee Lauder rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,479.6%.

