Top 5 Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (EL, IPAR, MED, USNA, HLF)

Written on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 12:46am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Estee Lauder ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.83. Inter Parfums is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.01. Medifast Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.53.

Usana Health Sci follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.19, and Herbalife Ltd rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.01.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Herbalife Ltd. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Herbalife Ltd in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: highest price to forward sales Estee Lauder inter parfums medifast inc usana health sci herbalife ltd

Ticker(s): EL IPAR MED USNA HLF

