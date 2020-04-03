Top 5 Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (EL, IPAR, MED, USNA, HLF)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Estee Lauder ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.71. Following is Inter Parfums with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.70. Medifast Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.01.

Usana Health Sci follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.45, and Herbalife Ltd rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.19.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Estee Lauder and will alert subscribers who have EL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.