Top 5 Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (IPAR, EL, NATR, MED, COTY)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Inter Parfums ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 67.82. Following is Estee Lauder with a a price to cash flow ratio of 59.94. Nature'S Sunshne ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 35.56.

Medifast Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 32.67, and Coty Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 20.95.

