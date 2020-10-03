Top 5 Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (EL, MED, IPAR, HLF, REV)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Estee Lauder ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 5.09. Medifast Inc is next with a EV/Sales of 2.40. Inter Parfums ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 2.31.

Herbalife Ltd follows with a EV/Sales of 1.48, and Revlon Inc-A rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.37.

