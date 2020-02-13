Shares of Inter Parfums Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Personal Products Industry (IPAR, EL, NATR, MED, COTY)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Inter Parfums ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 65.31. Estee Lauder is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 60.84. Nature'S Sunshne ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 39.66.

Medifast Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 30.96, and Coty Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 23.34.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Inter Parfums and will alert subscribers who have IPAR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.