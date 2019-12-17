Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Inter Parfums in the Personal Products Industry (IPAR, NATR, NUS, COTY, EL)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Inter Parfums ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 959.7%. Following is Nature'S Sunshne with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 991.7%. Nu Skin Enterp-A ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,554.9%.

Coty Inc-Cl A follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,196.9%, and Estee Lauder rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,479.6%.

