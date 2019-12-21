Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Estee Lauder in the Personal Products Industry (EL, HLF, COTY, EPC, NUS)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Estee Lauder ranks highest with a CE of $2,000. Herbalife Ltd is next with a CE of $1,000. Coty Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a CE of $535.

Edgewell Persona follows with a CE of $503, and Nu Skin Enterp-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $438.

