Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Personal Products Industry Detected in Shares of Inter Parfums (IPAR, NATR, NUS, COTY, EL)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Inter Parfums ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 959.7%. Nature'S Sunshne is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 991.7%. Nu Skin Enterp-A ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,554.9%.

Coty Inc-Cl A follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,196.9%, and Estee Lauder rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,479.6%.

