Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Personal Products Industry Detected in Shares of Estee Lauder (EL, MED, IPAR, HLF, USNA)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Estee Lauder ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.53. Following is Medifast Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.03. Inter Parfums ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.94.

Herbalife Ltd follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.41, and Usana Health Sci rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.39.

