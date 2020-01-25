Highest Level of Cash in the Personal Products Industry Detected in Shares of Estee Lauder (EL, HLF, COTY, EPC, NUS)
Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Estee Lauder ranks highest with a CE of $2,000. Herbalife Ltd is next with a CE of $1,000. Coty Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a CE of $535.
Edgewell Persona follows with a CE of $503, and Nu Skin Enterp-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $438.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Estee Lauder on December 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $196.05. Since that recommendation, shares of Estee Lauder have risen 6.5%. We continue to monitor Estee Lauder for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest level of cash Estee Lauder herbalife ltd coty inc-cl a edgewell persona nu skin enterp-a