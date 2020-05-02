MySmarTrend
Estee Lauder is Among the Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (EL, IPAR, MED, HLF, USNA)

Written on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 12:31am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Estee Lauder ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.01. Inter Parfums is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.02. Medifast Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.49.

Herbalife Ltd follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.42, and Usana Health Sci rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.36.

