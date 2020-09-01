Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Realty Income in the Retail REITs Industry (O, ADC, NNN, EQY, FRT)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Realty Income ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 22.08. Agree Realty is next with a EV/Sales of 21.14. National Retail ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 18.06.

Equity One Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 15.66, and Fed Realty Invs rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 14.26.

