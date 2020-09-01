Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Essex Property in the Residential REITs Industry (ESS, RESI, AVB, EQR, SUI)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Essex Property ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 18.45. Altisource is next with a EV/Sales of 17.40. Avalonbay Commun ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 16.28.

Equity Residenti follows with a EV/Sales of 15.34, and Sun Communities rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 14.74.

