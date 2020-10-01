Shares of Amer Supercondtr Rank the Lowest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry (AMSC, PLPC, AYI, RBC, ENS)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Amer Supercondtr ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.18. Following is Preformed Line with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.57. Acuity Brands ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.00.

Regal Beloit Cor follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.97, and Enersys rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.57.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Enersys on October 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $65.03. Since that recommendation, shares of Enersys have risen 15.8%. We continue to monitor Enersys for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.