Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Amer Supercondtr (AMSC, PLPC, AYI, RBC, ENS)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Amer Supercondtr ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.09. Following is Preformed Line with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.38. Acuity Brands ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.74.

Regal Beloit Cor follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.11, and Enersys rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.73.

