Emerson Elec Co is Among the Companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (EMR, ROK, ETN, AME, ENS)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Emerson Elec Co ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Following is Rockwell Automat with a CE of $3,000. Eaton Corp Plc ranks third highest with a CE of $1,000.

Ametek Inc follows with a CE of $646, and Enersys rounds out the top five with a CE of $500.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Emerson Elec Co and will alert subscribers who have EMR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.