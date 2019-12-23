Top 5 Companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (BGC, LYTS, PLPC, WIRE, RBC)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Gen Cable Corp ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10. Following is Lsi Industries with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.12. Preformed Line ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.20.

Encore Wire follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.26, and Regal Beloit Cor rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.28.

