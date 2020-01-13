Top 5 Companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (THR, WIRE, EMR, AME, ROK)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Thermon Group Ho ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 46.62. Encore Wire is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 45.11. Emerson Elec Co ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 34.40.

Ametek Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 30.60, and Rockwell Automat rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 29.51.

