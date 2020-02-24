Top 5 Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (EZPW, NAVI, ECPG, ENVA, RM)
Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Ezcorp Inc-A ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.09. Navient Corp is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.18. Encore Capital G ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.19.
Enova Internatio follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.22, and Regional Managem rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.30.
