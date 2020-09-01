Balchem Corp has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (BCPC, ECL, SHW, CCF, GRA)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Balchem Corp ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 5.59. Following is Ecolab Inc with a EV/Sales of 4.33. Sherwin-Williams ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.91.

Chase Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 3.81, and Wr Grace & Co rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 3.42.

