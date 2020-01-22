Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (LXU, CC, HUN, EMN, DOW)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Lsb Indus Inc ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07. Chemours Co is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.12. Huntsman Corp ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.16.

Eastman Chemical follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.28, and Dow Chemical Co rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.29.

