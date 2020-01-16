Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (DD, LXU, HUN, DOW, EMN)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Du Pont (Ei) ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,485.2%. Lsb Indus Inc is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,053.6%. Huntsman Corp ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,053.6%.

Dow Chemical Co follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,374.3%, and Eastman Chemical rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,439.4%.

