MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Diversified Chemicals Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (DD, DOW, CC, HUN, EMN)

Written on Sat, 12/21/2019 - 5:22am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Du Pont (Ei) ranks highest with a CE of $8,000. Following is Dow Chemical Co with a CE of $6,000. Chemours Co ranks third highest with a CE of $2,000.

Huntsman Corp follows with a CE of $470, and Eastman Chemical rounds out the top five with a CE of $191.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Eastman Chemical and will alert subscribers who have EMN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest level of cash :dd du pont (ei) :dow dow chemical co chemours co huntsman corp Eastman Chemical

Ticker(s): CC HUN EMN

Contact David Diaz