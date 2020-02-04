Shares of Du Pont (Ei) Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Diversified Chemicals Industry (DD, EMN, DOW, HUN, CC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Du Pont (Ei) ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.07. Eastman Chemical is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.61. Dow Chemical Co ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.57.

Huntsman Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.37, and Chemours Co rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.21.

