Shares of Du Pont (Ei) Rank the Highest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Diversified Chemicals Industry (DD, DOW, LXU, EMN, HUN)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Du Pont (Ei) ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 27.11. Dow Chemical Co is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.44. Lsb Indus Inc ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.37.

Eastman Chemical follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.24, and Huntsman Corp rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.64.

