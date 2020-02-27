Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Lsb Indus Inc in the Diversified Chemicals Industry (LXU, CC, HUN, DOW, EMN)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Lsb Indus Inc ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.10. Chemours Co is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.39. Huntsman Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.49.

Dow Chemical Co follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.85, and Eastman Chemical rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.89.

