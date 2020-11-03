Relatively Low EV/EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Chemours Co in the Diversified Chemicals Industry (CC, HUN, EMN, DOW, LXU)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Chemours Co ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.01. Huntsman Corp is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.38. Eastman Chemical ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.41.

Dow Chemical Co follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.86, and Lsb Indus Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.15.

