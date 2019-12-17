Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Du Pont (Ei) in the Diversified Chemicals Industry (DD, LXU, HUN, DOW, EMN)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Du Pont (Ei) ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,485.2%. Following is Lsb Indus Inc with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,053.6%. Huntsman Corp ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,053.6%.

Dow Chemical Co follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,374.3%, and Eastman Chemical rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,439.4%.

