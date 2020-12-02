Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Diversified Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Chemours Co (CC, HUN, EMN, LXU, DOW)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Chemours Co ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.40. Following is Huntsman Corp with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.16. Eastman Chemical ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.98.

Lsb Indus Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.10, and Dow Chemical Co rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.94.

