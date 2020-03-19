Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Diversified Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Du Pont (Ei) (DD, LXU, DOW, EMN, HUN)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Du Pont (Ei) ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.16. Following is Lsb Indus Inc with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.99. Dow Chemical Co ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.95.

Eastman Chemical follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.55, and Huntsman Corp rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.98.

