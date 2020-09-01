Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Diversified Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Du Pont (Ei) (DD, EMN, DOW, LXU, CC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Du Pont (Ei) ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 2.38. Eastman Chemical is next with a EV/Sales of 1.73. Dow Chemical Co ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.38.

Lsb Indus Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 1.23, and Chemours Co rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.86.

