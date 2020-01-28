Du Pont (Ei) is Among the Companies in the Diversified Chemicals Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (DD, EMN, DOW, HUN, CC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Du Pont (Ei) ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.51. Following is Eastman Chemical with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.26. Dow Chemical Co ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.26.

Huntsman Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.15, and Chemours Co rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.11.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Chemours Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Chemours Co in search of a potential trend change.