Du Pont (Ei) is Among the Companies in the Diversified Chemicals Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (DD, DOW, CC, HUN, EMN)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Du Pont (Ei) ranks highest with a CE of $8,000. Dow Chemical Co is next with a CE of $6,000. Chemours Co ranks third highest with a CE of $2,000.
Huntsman Corp follows with a CE of $470, and Eastman Chemical rounds out the top five with a CE of $191.
