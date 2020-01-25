MySmarTrend
Du Pont (Ei) is Among the Companies in the Diversified Chemicals Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (DD, DOW, CC, HUN, EMN)

By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Du Pont (Ei) ranks highest with a CE of $8,000. Dow Chemical Co is next with a CE of $6,000. Chemours Co ranks third highest with a CE of $2,000.

Huntsman Corp follows with a CE of $470, and Eastman Chemical rounds out the top five with a CE of $191.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Eastman Chemical on November 20th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $77.45. Since that call, shares of Eastman Chemical have fallen 4.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

