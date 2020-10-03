Du Pont (Ei) is Among the Companies in the Diversified Chemicals Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (DD, EMN, LXU, DOW, CC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Du Pont (Ei) ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 1.56. Eastman Chemical is next with a EV/Sales of 1.41. Lsb Indus Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.08.

Dow Chemical Co follows with a EV/Sales of 0.95, and Chemours Co rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.69.

