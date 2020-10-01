Us Concrete Inc is Among the Companies in the Construction Materials Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (USCR, SUM, USLM, EXP, MLM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Us Concrete Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.92. Following is Summit Materia-A with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.63. Us Lime & Minera ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.67.

Eagle Materials follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.52, and Martin Mar Mtls rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.74.

