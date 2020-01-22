Shares of Us Concrete Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Construction Materials Industry (USCR, SUM, EXP, USLM, MLM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Us Concrete Inc ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.12. Summit Materia-A is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.35. Eagle Materials ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.82.

Us Lime & Minera follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.91, and Martin Mar Mtls rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.06.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Summit Materia-A on June 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Summit Materia-A have risen 30.4%. We continue to monitor Summit Materia-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.