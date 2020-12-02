Shares of Navigant Consult Rank the Lowest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (NCI, NLSN, MG, DNB, RECN)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Navigant Consult ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 1.51. Nielsen Holdings is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.22. Mistras Group In ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.06.

Dun & Bradstreet follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.75, and Resources Connec rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.87.

