Shares of Costar Group Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (CSGP, VRSK, EXPO, EFX, DNB)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Costar Group Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 18.95. Following is Verisk Analyti with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.39. Exponent Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.02.

Equifax Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.92, and Dun & Bradstreet rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.97.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dun & Bradstreet on July 19th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $129.00. Since that recommendation, shares of Dun & Bradstreet have risen 12.4%. We continue to monitor Dun & Bradstreet for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.