Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Costar Group Inc in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (CSGP, VRSK, EXPO, EFX, DNB)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Costar Group Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 5.10. Following is Verisk Analyti with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.64. Exponent Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.17.

Equifax Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.00, and Dun & Bradstreet rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.77.

