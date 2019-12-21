Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Costar Group Inc in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (CSGP, NLSN, DNB, EFX, EXPO)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Costar Group Inc ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Following is Nielsen Holdings with a CE of $656. Dun & Bradstreet ranks third highest with a CE of $442.

Equifax Inc follows with a CE of $336, and Exponent Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $196.

