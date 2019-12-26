Top 5 Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (MNR, STAG, FR, DRE, EGP)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Monmouth Real Es ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 7.90. Stag Industrial is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.22. First Ind Realty ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 11.86.

Duke Realty Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 13.95, and Eastgroup Prop rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 14.83.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Duke Realty Corp on January 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $26.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Duke Realty Corp have risen 26.8%. We continue to monitor Duke Realty Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.