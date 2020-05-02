Top 5 Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (TRNO, REXR, PLD, EGP, DRE)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Terreno Realty C ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 18.98. Rexford Industri is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 17.67. Prologis Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 17.33.

Eastgroup Prop follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 15.63, and Duke Realty Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 15.02.

