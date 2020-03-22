Top 5 Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (PLD, DRE, TRNO, STAG, FR)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Prologis Inc ranks highest with a CE of $447. Following is Duke Realty Corp with a CE of $68. Terreno Realty C ranks third highest with a CE of $36.
Stag Industrial follows with a CE of $25, and First Ind Realty rounds out the top five with a CE of $21.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Prologis Inc and will alert subscribers who have PLD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest level of cash prologis inc duke realty corp terreno realty c stag industrial first ind realty