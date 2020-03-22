MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (PLD, DRE, TRNO, STAG, FR)

Written on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 5:35am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Prologis Inc ranks highest with a CE of $447. Following is Duke Realty Corp with a CE of $68. Terreno Realty C ranks third highest with a CE of $36.

Stag Industrial follows with a CE of $25, and First Ind Realty rounds out the top five with a CE of $21.

