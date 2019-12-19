Terreno Realty C is Among the Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio (TRNO, REXR, DRE, PLD, EGP)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Terreno Realty C ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 43.61. Rexford Industri is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 41.48. Duke Realty Corp ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 34.64.

Prologis Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 32.49, and Eastgroup Prop rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 30.86.

