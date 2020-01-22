Shares of Monmouth Real Es Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Industrial REITs Industry (MNR, STAG, FR, DRE, EGP)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Monmouth Real Es ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.57. Following is Stag Industrial with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.72. First Ind Realty ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.40.

Duke Realty Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 4.08, and Eastgroup Prop rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 4.33.

