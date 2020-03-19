Relatively High EV/EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Terreno Realty C in the Industrial REITs Industry (TRNO, REXR, DRE, PLD, EGP)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Terreno Realty C ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 37.63. Following is Rexford Industri with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 33.39. Duke Realty Corp ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 30.49.

Prologis Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 26.44, and Eastgroup Prop rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.92.

