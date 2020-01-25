Highest Level of Cash in the Industrial REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Prologis Inc (PLD, DRE, TRNO, STAG, FR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Prologis Inc ranks highest with a CE of $447. Following is Duke Realty Corp with a CE of $68. Terreno Realty C ranks third highest with a CE of $36.

Stag Industrial follows with a CE of $25, and First Ind Realty rounds out the top five with a CE of $21.

