Du Pont (Ei) is Among the Companies in the Diversified Chemicals Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (DD, EMN, DOW, LXU, CC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Du Pont (Ei) ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 2.08. Following is Eastman Chemical with a EV/Sales of 1.70. Dow Chemical Co ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.30.

Lsb Indus Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 1.16, and Chemours Co rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.78.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Lsb Indus Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Lsb Indus Inc in search of a potential trend change.