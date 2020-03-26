Shares of Du Pont (Ei) Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Diversified Chemicals Industry (DD, DOW, EMN, HUN, LXU)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Du Pont (Ei) ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.29. Following is Dow Chemical Co with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.16. Eastman Chemical ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.16.

Huntsman Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10, and Lsb Indus Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Du Pont (Ei) on January 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $62.09. Since that call, shares of Du Pont (Ei) have fallen 47.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.